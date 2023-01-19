A train connecting these cities will be delayed by100 minutes till January 20

Danapur: The Indian Railway has decided to operate Tatanagar–Danapur Express at a delay of 100 minutes till January 20. The national transporter also decided to cancel 6 trains running from Jasidih to Baidyanathdham on today.

The decision was taken as unloading of rail panels on the up mainline between the Madhupur and Mathurapur sections of the Eastern Railway’s Asansol division will take place between 12 pm and 4 pm on January 19. The same will happen between Jasidih and Baidyanathdham Ikhari line sections from 12.20 pm to 3.20 pm on January 20.

The national transporter announced that train number 18183 Tatanagar – Danapur Express will be delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes (100 minutes) till January 20.Train numbers 03657/03658/03659/03660 and 03661/03662 Jasidih – Baidyanathdham MEMU special trains will be cancelled on January 19.