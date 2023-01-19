Dubai Duty Free Draw: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Ziad Nehme, a 44-year-old Lebanese national based in Dubai won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion held in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport. Ziad Nehme works as business development manager for an IT company in Dubai. He is the 13th Lebanese national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces 2 special trains: Full list

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for 3 luxury vehicles. Isa Alghatam, a 32-year-old Bahraini national based in A’ali, Bahrain, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car. Biju Joseph, a 54-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Vivid Black) motorbike. Ravi Mada, an Indian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Chief Dark Horse (Black Smoke).