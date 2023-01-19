Hypermarket chain in UAE announces price freeze for over 200 essential items

Dubai: Leading hypermarket chain in the UAE, Lulu Hypermarket has announced a ‘price lock’ campaign on more than 200 products. The hypermarket group announced that there will be no hike in the prices of everyday products across all categories, including fresh produce and supermarket items, at all LuLu stores in the country until the end of 2023. The campaign applies to all in-store purchases of everyday products.

In November last year, the UAE Cabinet adopted a pricing policy for basic consumer goods. Retailers are not allowed to hike the prices of nine basic commodities without approval from the Ministry of Economy. The products include cooking oils, eggs, dairy, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat.