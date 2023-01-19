Indian School in this Gulf country announces increase in tuition fees

Muscat: Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir in Muscat, Oman has announced increase in tuition fees. Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir is one of the largest Indian schools in MKuscat, with over thousands of students.

‘To further support the robust forward planning with an idea to serve better, we wish to inform you, on behalf of the School Management Committee, that there is an increase of the tuition fees by RO 2/- per month (in consultation with the Board of Directors of Indian Schools, Oman) with effect from the Academic Year 2023-2024,’ said D N Rao, Principal of Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir in a statement.