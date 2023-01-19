Military veterans in the United States can now avail free treatment when stuck in an ‘acute suicidal crisis’

Veterans of the military in the United States are now eligible for free care while experiencing a ‘acute suicidal crisis.’ They will now have access to free therapy, which includes up to 30 days of inpatient care as well as up to 90 days of outpatient care.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced the mental health treatment programme. Veterans can now access the free, top-notch emergency medical treatment they deserve, regardless of where they need it, when they need it, or whether they are enrolled in VA care, according to a statement made public by Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) Denis McDonough on Friday.

‘This expansion of care will save Veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that,’ he added.

As per the release, the care can be availed in both VA and non-VA healthcare facilities, and even those veterans that are not enrolled in the VA system can avail the benefit.