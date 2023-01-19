Saudi Arabia reduces Haj, Umrah comprehensive health insurance cost for foreign pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has reduced the comprehensive health insurance cost for foreign pilgrims. The cost for insurance for Umrah and Hajj is reduced to SR87 from SR235. The Ministry informed that Haj pilgrims’ insurance premium has also been decreased by 73% – from 109 Riyals to 29 Riyals.

The Ministry has launched a unified and comprehensive health insurance program for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom. The insurance coverage period is for 90 days, starting from the day of entering Saudi Arabia and provides scope only within the country.

The program covers emergencies such as personal accidents resulting in death or permanent total disability, traffic accident injuries, hospitalisation for various ailments, and childbirth. It also includes transporting the bodies of a deceased to their countries if the relatives want.