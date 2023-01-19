Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower today. BSE Sensex settled at 60,858.43, lower by 187 points or 0.31%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,107.80, down by 57 points or 0.32%. About 1549 shares have advanced, 1867 shares declined, and 117 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Among sectors, power, FMCG and auto down 0.5-1%. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, UPL, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance and BPCL. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.