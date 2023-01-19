Study suggests that since human waste contain essential nutrients they can be used to make agricultural fertilisers

According to a recent study that appeared in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, since human waste products like urine and faeces contain important nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, boron, zinc, iron, calcium, and magnesium, they may also be used to make products that could be used effectively and safely as agricultural fertilisers.

In accordance with the study, nitrogen fertilisers for growing cabbage can be produced using recycled human urine and faeces.

Franziska Häfner, a PhD student in agricultural sciences at the University of Hohenheim and the study’s lead author, said that when used in the cultivation of cabbage, fertilisers made from nitrified human urine produced yields that were comparable to those of conventional fertiliser products and posed no pathogen or drug transmission risk.

Climate change and Ukraine war is causing trouble for farmers as the prices of fertlisers are shooting up.

Humanity will need to transition to a circular ecosystem, where the majority of resources are recycled, in order to tackle global challenges including the climate catastrophe.