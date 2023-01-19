UAE visa fess , Emirates ID fees increased

Dubai: The fees to issue Emirates ID and all types of UAE visas were hiked. As per reports, the fees were hiked by Dh100.

According to reports, the fee increase applies to Emirates ID and visit and residency visas. Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 instead of Dh270. The fee to issue a one-month visit visa is Dh370 instead of Dh270.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Draw: Expat wins $1 million

The fee increase applies to all ICP services. It is not immediately clear if the new fees apply to visas issued in Dubai.