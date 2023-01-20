16 trains and several Flights from Delhi are delayed due to low visibility.

Due to poor visibility in the fog on Friday, several planes at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed, informed airport officials. However, until 7 am, no recorded flight diversions were made, they added.

‘In the nation’s capital, flights were delayed owing to severe weather and fog. At the airport, visibility is severely limited’ At the Delhi airport, a traveller told ANI.

The Northern Railway reported that 16 additional trains were delayed as a result of the fog.

Trains include the Malda Town-Delhi Farakka Express, the Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, the Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, and the Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, according to Northern Railway officials, ‘are running late by up to 1 hour.’

The India Meteorological Department informed that, the national capital experienced light fog on Friday morning, with Safdarjung and Palam recording a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius.