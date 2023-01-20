After gas cylinder explodes at tea shop near Noida International Airport, 9 people injured

On Thursday, a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, injuring nine people, including eight labourers. The explosion was close to the future Noida International Airport.

Dinesh Kumar, a second DCP in Greater Noida, stated: ‘A 5-liter gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop in the Keshavpur village area of the Jewar police station, inflicting burn injuries on shopkeeper Arvind and 8 other people.’

According to Kumar, all of the injured have been taken to Kailash Hospital and are in good condition.

Arvind, one of the injured, owns a temporary tea shop, and the other eight are labourers building the Jewar airport.