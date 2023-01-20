BMW launches 2023 BMW X7 SUV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW India has launched the 2023 X7 SUV in the country. The new Sports Utility Vehicle is priced at Rs 1.22 Crore (ex-showroom, India). The SUV is locally produced at the Chennai facility. The 2023 BMW X7 deliveries will start from March in India. The 2023 BMW X7 has been offered in 3 colors- Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black.

The 2023 BMW X7 comes with both petrol and diesel engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine which delivers top power of 376 bhp and peak torque of 520 Nm. The 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport houses a 3.0L 6-cylinder in-line diesel motor which churns out 335 bhp and 700 Nm. Both the engines get a 48V electric motor with power of 12 bhp and torque of 200 Nm. An 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with 4 drive modes namely Comfort, Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus comes as standard along with the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The new SUV features Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers, Handsfree tailgate, iDrive control wheel, BMW App, Digital Key, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch Control Display, BMW Head-up Display, Cruise Control, the Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant.