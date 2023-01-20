Commodity Market: Gold price touch record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged to record high in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold price surged by Rs 280 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,880 per 8 gram in the Kerala market. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged in the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures recorded a hike of Rs 124 and 0.22% at Rs 56,746 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 68,783 per kg, after recording a jump of Rs 366 or 0.54%.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,930.59 per ounce. Prices rose 0.5% this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,932.40. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.1% to $23.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% at $1,033.33, and palladium was up 0.1% to $1,753.47.