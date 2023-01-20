Hyundai launches 2023 Grand i10 Nios Facelift in India: Features and price

Mumbai: South Korean automobile brand, Hyundai launched its 2023 Grand i10 Nios Facelift in the Indian markets. The new car is launched at a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. It has been presented in 4 trim levels namely Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift bookings are already underway at a token payment of Rs 11,000. The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift will be available in a new Spark Green color scheme along with the existing 5 colors which are Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue and Fiery Red.

The new hatchback gets 4 airbags as standard safety feature. It is the only hatchback in its segment to boast of this feature. The new car features 8-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and wireless charging, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system and type-C USB charging sockets. Safety features include 4 airbags, ABS and EBD standard across the entire variant line-up of the hatchback. In addition, the top models will have bells and whistles like 6-airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ESC and hill-hold assist.

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift is powered by 1.2L petrol motor with top power of 83 bhp and peak torque of 114 Nm. It can be availed with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition, a 5-speed AMT unit is also on offer as an option. The manual variants deliver a mileage of 20.70 kmpl while automatic ones return 20.10 kmpl.