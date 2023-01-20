IOA committee to look into sexual harassment complaints against WFI chief

A seven-member committee led by M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt was established by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday to look into claims of sexual harassment made by prominent wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, head of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The panel also comprises Yogeshwar, a wrestler, and Dola Banerjee, a former boxer who is currently the head of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).

The choice was made at an emergency Executive Council meeting of the IOA, which was also attended by IOA President PT Usha, Yogeshwar, Abhinav Bindra, and Joint Secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

A day after threatening to file several FIRs against the WFI chairman, the agitating wrestlers contacted the IOA earlier in the day to urge the creation of an inquiry committee to look into the charges against Singh.

The wrestlers accused the WFI of financial misuse (of cash) in a letter to the president of the IOA, and they described the coaches and sports science personnel at the national camp as ‘totally incompetent.’