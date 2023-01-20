Jadavpur University professor freed of charges after 11 years of sharing Mamata Banerjee cartoons

After 11 years of litigation, Ambikesh Mahapatra, a lecturer at Jadavpur University, was found not guilty of the charges brought against him for allegedly sharing a cartoon that was disparaging of Mamata Banerjee and Mukul Roy.

He was detained after a FIR was lodged against him at the East Jadavpur Police Station on April 12, 2012.

Mahapatra stated that he was battling against all forms of injustices during an interview with India Today TV. The Alipore District Court requested that the professor be released from the criminal case by the lower court.

The professor claimed that the police administration, the ruling party goons, and the Bengal government conspired in some way to silence any opposition to the regime.

The state government and several parts of the Indian Penal Code were used to charge Mahapatra under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act.