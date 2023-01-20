Kamal Haasan starts filming in Tirupati for the next schedule for Indian 2

One of his biggest films of his career, Indian 2, will shortly be released, starring Kamal Haasan. Since The Biggie is a sequel to the earlier classic Indian, it has generated a lot of buzz among fans. Here is a significant update on the movie. Indian 2’s most recent schedule will occur in Andhra Pradesh throughout the weekend. The same will feature Kamal Haasan. S Shankar is the director of the vigilante-thriller Indian 2.

The vigilante Senapathy makes a comeback in Indian 2, which is being worked on by Kamal Haasan. The most recent information regarding the movie indicates that Tirupati, India, will apparently serve as the location for its January 21–22 shoot. For the same, arrangements have already been made. Siddharth and Kamal Haasan will participate in the shoot. The majority of the sequences are finished, and only the songs are left, said actress Rakul Preet. They are most likely be filmed around this time.