Mahindra launches all-electric XUV400 SUV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India based automobile brand, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited launched its all-electric Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) named XUV400. The new SUV is launched at an introductory price starting at Rs. 15.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable for first 5,000 bookings of each of variants — EC and EL . Bookings for the XUV400 will start from January 26, 2023 and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for ‘EL’ variant and during Diwali festive season for ‘EC’ variant.

The SUV will also only be available in select cities initially. In phase 1, the XUV400 will be available in 34 cities across India namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra, Indore.

The EC variant comes with a 34.5kWh battery with a range of 375km. It will be available with two charger options — 3.3kW priced at Rs. 15.99 lakh and 7.2kW at Rs 16.49 lakh. The EL trim has a 39.4kWh battery with a range of 456km with 7.2kW charger and is priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh. The e-SUV is available in 5 colours – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue.

The EC variant of the SUV features all-wheel disc brakes, steel wheels, halogen headlamps, single pedal driving, connected car tech, manual AC and fabric seats. The EL variant features 6 airbags, alloy wheels, a rearview camera, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and go, projector headlamps, leatherette upholstery, rear wiper and washer and height-adjustable driver seat.