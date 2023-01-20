Male contraceptive pill is 99% effective at ‘preventing pregnancy’

A research study carried out by researchers at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis found that a new male non-hormonal contraceptive tablet found it to be 99 percent effective at preventing pregnancy with no adverse effects. The study was carried on mices. Studies on humans are in progress.

Researchers gave male mice a daily dose of a chemical called YCT529 for four weeks and found that their sperm count decreased. Between four and six weeks after the medications were stopped, the mice began reproducing normally again with no apparent side effects.

There are several molecules in clinical trials, but all of them target testosterone, the male sex hormone, which has been linked to weight gain, depression, and other side effects. ‘Safety is very important for birth control pills since people do not take them to treat disease, so they are less tolerant of side effects,’ says Noman. According to the team, human clinical studies will begin in the second half of this year.