Manish Sisodia sends L-G a revised proposal for Delhi teachers to receive training in Finland

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, has resent the Lieutenant Governor the state government’s proposal for training school teachers in Finland. Despite the elected government’s approval, the L-G previously halted the teachers’ training programme in Finland twice by objecting to the file, according to Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister made the following statement about the proposal that was moved this time: ‘The government has examined proposals from all angles, including the cost-benefit analysis, and finds it essential to improve the quality of education and enhance the capacity of teachers. How can the L-G scuttle the decision by repeatedly raising flimsy objections if the chief minister and the minister of education have already decided to send their teachers abroad?’

‘It is against democracy and the Constitution that an unelected individual is deciding and altering almost every decision of a democratically elected government. The elite class of our country suffers from a feudal mindset. They want to send their children abroad but strongly object and seek cost-benefit analysis even when teachers of poor children are to be sent abroad,’ he said.

‘The L-G’s remarks are extremely unfortunate. Such a regressive feudal mindset should have no place in 21st century India. As per the Supreme Court, L-G does not have the power to order a cost-benefit analysis of any decision of the council of ministers. I wish to remind the L-G that the orders of the Supreme Court are not only binding on every Indian but become the law. The powers of the ‘administrator’ of Delhi are not unlimited. They are defined in the Constitution and in various orders of the Supreme Court. The L-G cannot refuse any proposal. He can only refer it to the President. The L-G may kindly inform whether he will approve the proposal or refer it to the President.’

He further noted, ‘The elite class of our country suffers from a feudal mindset. Whereas they want to send their own children abroad for the best education, they strongly object and seek a cost benefit analysis when even the teachers teaching poor children are proposed to be sent abroad for training. Such a regressive feudal mindset should have no place in 21st century India. Today, India needs a modern outlook wherein all children, rich or poor, whichever class or religion they belong to, must get the best quality education. LG’s remarks are extremely unfortunate. According to the 2018 judgement of the Constitution Bench of Hon’ble SC, Hon’ble LG does not have the power to order such cost benefit analysis or issue directions that the teachers may be trained in India rather than sending them abroad.’

The deputy chief minister goes on to cite the Supreme Court decision, which states twice that the Lieutenant Governor has not been given any independent decision-making authority.