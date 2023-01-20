Petitions against the Bihar Government’s Caste Survey are denied by the Supreme Court

A group of petitions contesting the Bihar government’s plan to carry out a caste survey in the state were dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The petitions were dismissed by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath, who found that they lacked merit and allowed the petitioners the freedom to appeal to the appropriate high court.

‘Thus, this lawsuit arises from a publicity interest. How can we give instructions regarding how much reservation should be given to each caste? We apologise, but we are unable to give such instructions or consider these petitions’ The bench informed the petitioners’ attorney.

The top court ruled that the petitioners might go to the Patna High Court for the proper remedy after hearing three petitions on the matter, including one submitted by an NGO.

The bench ruled: ‘All petitions are dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to pursue proper legal remedies.’

After one of the petitioners mentioned an urgent listing of the matter, the highest court said on January 11 that it will take up the case on January 20.