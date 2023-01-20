Ram Rahim, the leader of Dera, was given a second 40-day parole.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and self-styled godman, was given a 40-day parole by the Haryana government.

Ram Rahim received a month-long parole last June. President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, protested to his parole and said that the government was using unfair standards in making this decision.

Ranjit Chautala, the Minister of Haryana’s Jails said that, the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner approved the 30-day release on the advice of the relevant officials.

For raping two of his followers at his ashram in Sirsa, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to a 20-year prison term, which he is currently serving in Rohtak. He has been granted 40 days of parole.

In August 2017, he was found guilty in Panchkula by a special CBI court. In the 2019 trial for the murder of a journalist, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three other defendants were found guilty.