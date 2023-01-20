Steven Spielberg loses to SS Rajamouli as RRR becomes the critics’ favourite movie of 2022.

The movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has gained international acclaim. The movie has received praise all across the world since it first came out. Naatu Naatu, the movie’s original song, recently earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. It is also on the shortlist for the 2023 Oscars. RRR is now the critics’ choice for best movie of 2022.

On March 25 of last year, it was made available in theatres. The Fabelmans, a film directed by Steven Spielberg, was edged out by the SS Rajamouli film to place sixth.

The Associated Press invited some of the country’s leading critics to list their greatest movies of 2022. And that led to a top-25 list of the best films of the year. RRR placed sixth on this list, while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans came in at number eight.