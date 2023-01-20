Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. BSE Sensex settled at 60,621.77, lower by 236.66 points or 0.39%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,027.70, down 80.10 points or 0.44%.

About 1533 shares have advanced, 1865 shares declined, and 146 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Metal, pharma and FMCG indices shed nearly 1% each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.5% each. On the sectoral front, except Nifty Bank, all indices ended lower. Auto, FMCG, infra, information technology, metal and pharma were down 0.3-1%.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and Nestle.