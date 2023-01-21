38 Members of the Gujarat Congress are suspended for ‘anti-party activities.’

Gujarat Congress announced that, 38 of its workers have been placed on six-year probation for engaging in ‘anti-party actions’ during the recent Assembly elections, which saw the grand old party win only 17 seats out of the 182-member House.

The party convener, Balubhai Patel said that, the Gujarat Congress disciplinary committee has met twice this month and has already received 71 complaints against 95 individuals.

’38 employees and functionaries have been suspended due to anti-party behaviour. Other people will also be the target of action. Eight employees have been warned,’ added Mr. Patel.

He said that among the 38 people who have been suspended from the party are former Nandod MLA PD Vasava, Harendra Valand, the president of the Narmada district, and Raiyabhai Rathod, the president of the Surendranagar district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a resounding 156 seats in the Assembly elections held on December 1 and 5 of last year, maintaining its hold on power in the state.