Body of a 10-year-old boy, who fell into a 35-metre deep hole on a construction site in Vietnam retrieved by rescuers

Rescuers pulled the body of a 10-year-old kid who fell into a 35-meter-deep pit on a construction site in Vietnam on Friday, according to state media (January 20). The child, Thai Ly Hao Nam, was found dead earlier this month after he fell into a concrete pillar shaft that was only 25 centimetres wide.

According to earlier accounts, the pillar was a component of a brand-new bridge being constructed in the southern province of Dong Thap. The child is thought to have fallen into the little pit while searching for scrap metal, according to one rescuer.

Hundreds of rescue personnel, including engineers and soldiers, were sent to the scene in Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta. But all the efforts went in vain as after four days, the authorities declared him dead. They also said that retrieving his body would be a ‘very difficult task.’

The VNExpress news site reported that early on Friday the boy’s body was brought to the ground after rescuers went to a depth of 25 metres. The experts used specialised equipment to bring him up.

Vice chairman of the provincial committee Doan Tan Buu said Friday: ‘The rescue lasted a very long time. As there was soil surrounding the pillar… the boy’s body was intact.’