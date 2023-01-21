China REFUSES to give Covid vaccine to North Korean defectors; 80% of the Chinese population is infected

An alarming increase in Covid instances in China has caused widespread worry, and a report suggested that China has been discriminating against North Korean defectors by withholding Covid-19 immunisations from them. The US-based radio network Voice of America (VOA) reported that, China has declined to help North Korean refugees.

Even if they are infected, North Korean defectors in China cannot receive treatment. They are not eligible to immunisation if they do not have an identity card, said a source quoted by The Daily NK, a news outlet located in Seoul.

Since the commencement of the Covid-19 outbreak, North Korean defectors in China have not gotten even a single dose of immunisation, the article continued.

The Chinese authorities detain the defectors when they attempt to flee to South Korea, reported VOA.

Notably, China, a North Korean ally, views the defectors as unlawful economic migrants rather than refugees. China deports North Korean defectors forcibly in accordance with the border agreement with that country.

In a telephone interview with a Korean newspaper, a defector made the observation that ‘defectors cannot receive tests even if they are afflicted with the Covid-19 virus.’ The Daily NK reported, the defector stated, ‘We can’t travel anyplace without a vaccination certificate, but since we have no IDs, we can’t even think about being vaccinated.’