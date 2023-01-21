Chinese President Xi Jinping recently holds video conversation with PLA troops stationed on the Indian border

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers stationed on the Indian border close to Eastern Ladakh recently participated in a rare video discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also assessed their battle fitness.

The incident occurred on January 18, according to local state media. The Xinjiang Military Command’s border defence position in Khunjerab was being discussed by the Chinese leader at the PLA headquarters.

Since April 2020, when the PLA committed many violations, the border territories in Eastern Ladakh have been under the control of the Xinjiang military command.

In his address, Xi, who is also general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China and the commander-in-chief of the PLA, spoke about how ‘in recent years, the area has been constantly changing’ and how it had impacted the Chinese army, according to the video shown in the official media.

One of the soldiers replied that they were now carrying out ‘dynamic’ and ’24-hour’ monitoring of the border. Xi then asked about their conditions and whether they were able to ‘receive fresh vegetables’ in the inhospitable terrain.