Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,800, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 56,674 per 10 gram. The yellow metal logged a weekly gain of 0.54%.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,930.59 per ounce. Prices rose 0.5% this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,932.40. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.1% to $23.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% at $1,033.33, and palladium was up 0.1% to $1,753.47.