Customs seize gold worth Rs 47 lakh at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Customs department on Saturday seized 955.14 grams of gold worth Rs 47 lakh from a passenger at Kochi airport. On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi by flight EK 532 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 955.14 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized, informed customs officials. Further investigations are underway.

Last year in December, the Customs Department seized over 1,000 grams of gold worth Rs 46.50 lakh from a passenger at the Kochi airport in Kerala. As per officers of the Kochi Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) batch, the passenger was intercepted at the green channel with gold capsules concealed in his body while coming from Sharjah to Kochi via flight G9 426. The officials have arrested the passenger who has been identified as Thrissur resident Riyaz. They informed about the recovery and seizure of four capsules of gold, weighing 1,181 grams, concealed inside his body in compound form.