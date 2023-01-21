Former US President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing Hillary Clinton

For suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over disputed claims that the 2016 presidential elections were rigged, former US President Donald Trump and his attorneys were fined more than $937,000. The sanctions were justified, according to US District Judge John Middlebrooks, who dismissed Trump’s complaint in September, since the former president had a history of abusing the legal system to advance his political goals.

‘This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim,’ Middlebrooks wrote in the 45-page written ruling.

The judge also noted that a number of allegations made by Trump in the lawsuit were exemplifying ‘abusive litigation tactics’.

‘I find that the pleadings here were abusive litigation tactics. The complaint and amended complaint were drafted to advance a political narrative; not to address legal harm caused by any defendant,’ Middlebrooks wrote of Trump’s lawsuit.