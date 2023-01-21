James Cameron, the director of Avatar 2, is all praise for RRR and exhorts SS Rajamouli to work in Hollywood.

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s massively successful movie, has garnered plaudits from all over the world. James Cameron, the filmmaker of Avatar, and SS Rajamouli had a fascinating conversation at the most recent Critics Choice Awards, and the latter was all love for the RRR and Rajamouli. In fact, he had always urged him to pursue a career in Hollywood.

James Cameron gave the SS Rajamouli-directed film RRR a ‘powerful’ review. He stated: ‘It’s a wonderful experience to watch all of your characters as well as your set-up—fire, water, and tale. disclose following revelation After that, you demonstrate what happened in the background. They all seem to be in a cosy setting. Why is he acting in this way? And after many turns, friendships, and twists, he eventually reaches a point where he is unable to kill the other when their roles are reversed. It just has such strength. And I adored how you simply tossed the entire show; it was a complete performance. That was great.’

James Cameron also lauded MM Keeravani, the musician who created the music for the RRR song Naatu Naatu.