James Cameron, the director of Avatar 2, is all praise for RRR and exhorts SS Rajamouli to work in Hollywood.

Jan 21, 2023, 07:25 pm IST

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s massively successful movie, has garnered plaudits from all over the world. James Cameron, the filmmaker of Avatar, and SS Rajamouli had a fascinating conversation at the most recent Critics Choice Awards, and the latter was all love for the RRR and Rajamouli. In fact, he had always urged him to pursue a career in Hollywood.

James Cameron gave the SS Rajamouli-directed film RRR a ‘powerful’ review. He stated: ‘It’s a wonderful experience to watch all of your characters as well as your set-up—fire, water, and tale. disclose following revelation After that, you demonstrate what happened in the background. They all seem to be in a cosy setting. Why is he acting in this way? And after many turns, friendships, and twists, he eventually reaches a point where he is unable to kill the other when their roles are reversed. It just has such strength. And I adored how you simply tossed the entire show; it was a complete performance. That was great.’

James Cameron also lauded MM Keeravani, the musician who created the music for the RRR song Naatu Naatu.

