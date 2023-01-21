Netizens react to Oscar winner Jane Fonda’s appreciation post about SS Rajamouli’s period drama ‘RRR’

Jane Fonda, the Oscar winner, has joined a long list of Hollywood luminaries who have lauded SS Rajamouli’s historical epic ‘RRR,’ but her post of love hasn’t gone over well with online users.

Fonda, a well-known actress, recently saw the action movie featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan and was enthusiastic about it. Jane did make a small mistake, though, when she called Rajamouli’s movie a ‘Bollywood film.’

In the caption of a movie poster she shared, which starred NTR, Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, Fonda expressed her admiration for the production and mentioned how ‘RRR’ had shocked her.

The caption reads: ‘On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, To Leslie, here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian film that has been nominated for Best Foreign Film.It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism, and Bollywood. I was transfixed. @rrrmovie.’

Soon after the post was made public, netizens were quick to call out Fonda for calling the ‘RRR’ a Bollywood film.

Before Fonda, Rajamouli recently faced backlash for saying that ‘RRR’ is a Telugu film, not Bollywood.