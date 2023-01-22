140 cases of COVID in India in a day

The number of active coronavirus cases grew to 1,960 in India, while there were 140 new infections, says figures provided on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of cases involving Covid was 4.46 crore (4,46,81,921).

The data updated at 8 am showed that there had been 5,30,733 fatalities, with Meghalaya reporting one and Gujarat reporting two in the past 24 hours.

Weekly optimism was estimated to be 0.08 percent, whereas the daily positivity was 0.10 percent.

The health ministry website says, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 98.81%, and the active cases currently make up 0.01 percent of all infections.

In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 20 cases in the COVID-19 active caseload.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness increased to 4,41,49,228; the case fatality rate was 1.19 %. On the nation as a whole, 220.28 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been delivered, according to the ministry’s website. On August 7, 2020, India’s COVID-19 total had reached 20 lakh, on August 23, it reached 30 lakh, on September 5 it reached 40 lakh, and on September 16 it reached 50 lakh.

On January 25 of the previous year, the country passed the depressing four crore mark.