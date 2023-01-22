After his father’s passing, Azmat Jah has proclaimed Hyderabad’s Titular Nizam IX.

A statement from Chowmahalla Palace, the office of the Nizams, on Saturday declares that, after the death of titular Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah, his son Mir Mohammad Azmat Ali Khan Azmat Jah was legally recognised as the ninth Nizam of Hyderabad.

On January 14, Mukarram Jah died away in Istanbul, Turkey. On January 18, his final rites were performed here with military honours.

The statement says, ‘On Friday, the 20th day of January, in terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukaram Jah Bahadur H.E.H. the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime, anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmat Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IXth head of the Asaf Jahi dynasty…’

It went on to say that he was formally installed as the Nizam IX in front of Mukarram Jah’s family at a brief ceremony.

Prince Mukarram Jah and Princess Esra gave birth to Azmat Jah.

The 63-year-old will not have the title of Nizam IX because the Central government abolished titles in 1971.