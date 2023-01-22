Arrest warrant for Oreva Group MD issued in Morbi bridge collapse

The police have issued an arrest warrant for the managing director of the company in charge of the renovation, use, and maintenance of the bridge months after it collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, killing 141 people.

On Sunday, the Gujarat Police issued an arrest warrant for Jaysukh Patel, the Ajanta Oreva Group’s promoter. Additionally, the police have issued a lookout notice for Patel, whose business was in charge of running and maintaining the suspension bridge built in the British Empire.

Jaysukh Patel filed an anticipatory bail plea in a Morbi sessions court on January 16 because he feared being arrested in connection with the case. The hearing on the managing director of Ajanta Manufacturing Limited’s anticipatory bail application was postponed by the session court on Saturday until February 1.

Due to the absence of the public prosecutor, the court of principal district and sessions judge P C Joshi postponed until February 1 the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea filed by Jaysukh Patel.