In Gurugram, more than 30 buffaloes die from eating chemical-laced feed

A case has been filed against a company with its headquarters in Rajasthan over the alleged consumption of chemical-laced feed by 32 of a farmer’s buffaloes, according to the police on Saturday.

Khemraj, a resident of the village of Kadarpur, reportedly complained that he used to keep his 41 buffaloes in a plot close to the Aravalli hill, which is close to his village.

The cattle were earlier fed by a company based in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. He claimed that recently, it had provided fodder that had been poisoned or chemically mixed.

‘It was on January 17 that as soon as the buffalo ate the fodder they started falling and fainted. I informed the veterinary doctor but the buffaloes could not be saved,’ Khemraj said.

‘Doctor told me it was due to some chemical in the fodder. By Saturday, 32 buffaloes have died. Most of them were milkers and I have lost lakhs of rupees,’ he added.

At the Sector 65 police station, a FIR has been filed against the company under IPC Section 429 (mischief by maiming or killing cattle).

‘An FIR has been registered and we are investigating,’ SHO Sudhir Kumar said.