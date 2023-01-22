Indian Railways cancels 453 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday fully cancelled over 374 trains and partially cancelled 79 trains. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational-related works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00109 , 00470 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01379 , 01380 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04159 , 04160 , 04161 , 04162 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04651 , 04652 , 04689 , 04690 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06017 , 06123 , 06289 , 06623 , 06624 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07464 , 07628 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07871 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 08881 , 09080 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09151 , 09152 , 09153 , 09154 , 09155 , 09156 , 09161 , 09162 , 09299 , 09300 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12497 , 12498 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13465 , 13466 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14606 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 17267 , 17268 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22167 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22986 , 31111 , 31112 , 31213 , 31214 , 31221 , 31222 , 31317 , 31318 , 31411 , 31414 , 31415 , 31418 , 31420 , 31471 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33815 , 33818 , 33822 , 33858 , 33863 , 34752 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37310 , 37315 , 37317 , 37319 , 37321 , 37322 , 37323 , 37324 , 37326 , 37327 , 37328 , 37330 , 37332 , 37333 , 37334 , 37335 , 37336 , 37337 , 37338 , 37339 , 37340 , 37341 , 37342 , 37343 , 37344 , 37345 , 37346 , 37347 , 37348 , 37349 , 37350 , 37351 , 37352 , 37354 , 37360 , 37361 , 37362 , 37363 , 37364 , 37365 , 37366 , 37367 , 37369 , 37372 , 37373 , 37374 , 37375 , 37376 , 37377 , 37378 , 37379 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37744 , 37746 , 37747 , 37748 , 37749 , 37750 , 37751 , 37752 , 37753 , 37911 , 37913 , 37914 , 37915 , 37916 , 37917 , 37918 , 37919 , 37920 , 37921 , 37922 , 37924 , 37926 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538 , 52544 , 52590 , 52594

How to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement