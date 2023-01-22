NIA chargesheet against two people in Jharkhand for ‘reviving’ Naxal outfit

Two people are accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of hatching a plot to resurrect the Communist Party of India (Maoist), or CPI, and have been charged in a court in Ranchi, Jharkhand (Maoist).

On Friday, the chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court. According to the NIA’s submission, the accused raised money to resurrect the CPI (Maoist) in the Magadh region. The agency alleged that contractors were victimised by mass extortion.

Pradyuman Sharma and Tarun Kumar, the accused, are accused of raising money to buy weapons and ammunition so that Maoist cadres could receive training. Making explosives was a part of the training. In addition, they were attempting to organise a network with the aid of jailed Naxals to carry out the crimes.

The accused has been charged by the NIA under the applicable IPC section as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The matter is currently the subject of more investigation.