Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G: Details

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung launched its new laptop named ‘ Galaxy Book2 Go 5G’. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will be available for sale on the Samsung website from the end of January in a Silver colour. The base model with 4GB memory and 128GB storage is priced at GBP649 (roughly Rs. 64,900), the higher-end model with 8GB memory and 256GB storage is priced at GBP749 (roughly Rs. 74,900). A specific date for the global launch of the laptop is yet to be announced.

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G supports dual SIM (eSIM+pSIM) connectivity and run Windows 11 Home OS out-of-the-box. It will feature a 14-inch Full-HD TFT, IPS display. The mobile laptop is powered by a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The device comes with an HD webcam.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth, 5G ENDC, and two USB Type-C ports. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack and a Nano SIM slot. The Galaxy Book2 Go packs a 42.3Wh battery and will come with a 45W charging adapter.