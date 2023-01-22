Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police prepares 3000-page draught chargesheet

In the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, the Delhi Police has created a draught chargesheet using a combination of forensic and electronic evidence as well as 100 witness statements. The chargesheet draught has been created by the officials, and legal experts are reviewing it.

