Tejasvi Surya chooses not to remark on the plane door-opening incident.

Tejasvi Surya, a Bengaluru BJP member who is being accused of opening an Indigo flight’s emergency door, declined to comment on the ongoing controversy. ‘The Congress and others have repeatedly discussed it, therefore I don’t want to waste your or my time,’ the MP said to PTI on Saturday.

‘The chairman of the Tamil Nadu section of the party, the Indigo airline’s employees, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation (Jyotiraditya Scindia), my fellow passenger and eyewitness Annamalai, as well as two other passengers, have already spoken about what precisely occurred,’ said Tejasvi Surya.

‘Tejasvi Surya unintentionally opened the door,’ Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed earlier, and he has now apologised. ‘When the plane was on the ground, he unintentionally opened the door, but after all the procedures, the plane was cleared to take off. He also expressed regret for the error,’ Scindia stated.

‘People qualified to provide pertinent clarification and provide the facts have already spoken,’ said Tejasvi Surya, and he does not want to monopolise his time.

After hearing that the MP for Bengaluru South had unlocked the emergency escape, the Congress had criticised the BJP administration.

In a statement, IndiGo said that on December 10, a traveller on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli unintentionally unlocked the emergency exit.