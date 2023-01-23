Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starts filming the upcoming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Stars of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s next action comedy ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ produced by Pooja Entertainment, have officially begun filming. Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the movie, and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the bad guy.

The start of the shoot was announced on Instagram by the cast and producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

‘#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a movie I’ve been most looking forward to watching. My Chote @tigerjackieshroff increases the rush of adrenaline. Hey Chote, you should keep in mind that you were born the year I began my career during the shoot,’ Akshay Kumar wrote.

Meanwhile, Shroff wrote, ‘Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me! And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.’

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, in a post, said that he is elated to return with his ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ franchise after 25 years.