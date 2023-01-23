In Jharkhand, woman commits suicide along with her two children, one survives

On Friday, a woman and her child allegedly committed suicide in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. The woman tied a swing noose around the necks of both her children and then herself. One of her children, however, survived.

Shanti Devi (28) has been identified as the woman, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

In charge of the Manatu police station said that ‘The woman was found hanging along with her son. She hung herself along with the kids, in which the woman and one of her children died, while one child is alive.’

He also stated that her husband married another woman last year. The police are attempting to determine why she took this action.

More research is being conducted.