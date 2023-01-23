MP Cong promises to release a special women’s manifesto for the Assembly elections.

Congress party official on Monday stated that, the Madhya Pradesh Congress would produce a distinct manifesto for women for the Assembly elections, which are anticipated to take place later this year.

He claimed that a conference led by state unit chief Kamal Nath on Sunday decided to unveil the manifesto, dubbed ‘Priyadarshini.’

‘In addition to a shared manifesto, Priyardarshini will be a manifesto for women. Ten subcommittees have been established to collect data on the manifesto’s impact on various societal sectors,’ Rajendra Singh, the head of the Vachan Patra Advisory Committee, said.

After a month, he noted, a meeting of the subcommittees will be conducted.

Interestingly, the Congress had said in May of last year that it will produce a distinct manifesto for each district in the state.