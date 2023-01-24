5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal; tremors felt in Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR

Tuesday afternoon saw a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that was felt in areas of Jaipur, Delhi, and the national capital region.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:28 pm with its epicentre in Nepal, 148 kilometres east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Shantanu, who lives in a high-rise tower in Noida said, ‘it was frightful as the tremors hit.’

Delhi resident Amit Pandey stated, ‘I was in one of the Civic Center’s blocks on the fifth floor. When the tremor may have passed through, I heard a growling sound beneath my feet and felt a slight tremble.’

The tremors that struck while the House proceedings were in progress were also felt by a large number of other people in the imposing Civic Centre, the seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, experienced some tremors as well.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property came from there.