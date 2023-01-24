Aaftab killed Shraddha after enraged over meeting her friend, says Delhi police

According to the Delhi Police, Aaftab Amin Poonawala became violent after becoming enraged that his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar had gone to meet her friend. He then killed her.

Aaftab Poonawala was the subject of a 6,636-page chargesheet submitted by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in Delhi’s Saket court. Shraddha met her friend in Gurugram on May 17, according to the police. When she returned to their home the following day, the couple got into a fight over her visit, and Aaftab lost his cool and killed her.

The accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, objected to the chargesheet being given to his current attorney and stated that he intended to find a new one.

100 testimonies and a combination of forensic and electronic evidence are allegedly included in the chargesheet in this case. Aaftab was introduced via video conference to the court. His legal guardianship has been extended through February 7th.