Climate change and threat of nuclear war push the arms of the Doomsday clock towards the time symbolic to ‘doom’

According to a specialist on the existential danger, the Doomsday Clock, which was developed by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to show how close the world has come to the end of the world, may be closer to midnight in 2023.

Paul Ingram, a senior research associate at the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, claimed on Monday that the prospect of nuclear war and climate change will contribute to the clock’s hands moving closer to the symbolic ‘doom’ time.

Ingram, who doesn’t belong to the group of scientists who will decide the clock’s position, said that if a nuclear war breaks out in the world, billions of people will be killed because of its effects on the climate, as it would lead to starvation and disasters.

‘It’s not just a risk of the detonations, the blasts, the radiation, which everybody is aware of, but it’s the global climatic effects that are likely to kill the most people from a nuclear war, probably in the billions,’ he stated.