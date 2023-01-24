CPI(M), DMK protest government over AIIMS Madurai project’s delay

In response to the Centre’s alleged failure to implement the AIIMS project in the region on time, the CPI(M) and other members of the Secular Progress Alliance, led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, protested in Madurai on Tuesday.

Leaders who participated in the protest included CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI(M) MP from Madurai Su Venkatesan, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, and DMK MLA G Thalapathi.

The leaders raised anti-Centre slogans and urged the government to include funding for the Madurai AIIMS project in the upcoming Budget because of how slowly it is moving forward.

During the protest, they also held a red brick with the words ‘AIIMS’ written on it. This emblem became well-known after Udhayanidhi Stalin, the leader of the DMK’s youth wing, used it to emphasise the fact that the campus’ construction had not yet started, despite the fact that the project’s foundation stone having been laid in 2019.

K Balakrishnan, state secretary for the CPI(M), said to reporters at the protest site: ‘Four years have passed since the foundation stone was laid. Not even a handful of sand has been moved or no funds have been allocated. Whereas for other AIIMS projects in other states, funds were allocated, the construction is over, and they are now ready for inauguration. In some places, AIIMS has already started functioning. However, as far as Madurai AIIMS is concerned, it is at a preliminary stage of implementation.’