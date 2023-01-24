Egypt’s President arrives in Delhi to be the chief guest of Republic Day Parade

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the president of Egypt, will meet with businessmen and attend the Republic Day parade during his first day in India on Wednesday.

A statement from the Egyptian president denotes that, the trip will involve discussions on enhancing economic connections between the two nations and exploring potential for Indian investment in Egypt.

Egypt is attempting to attract international investment as it attempts to control a dollar shortage that has caused the Egyptian pound to sharply depreciate.

It turned to the International Monetary Fund and its energy-rich Gulf partners for assistance last year as the economic repercussions of the war in Ukraine compounded its preexisting problems.

In addition, Cairo has been attempting to establish political and commercial relations with nations other than the US and EU, such as those in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.